Korean haircare can treat the problem of hairfall and here is how
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
It is important for you to choose the right shampoo for your scalp type.
Never skip the step of applying conditioner as it makes the hair bouncy and shiny.
Hairfall can be prevented by applying masks on hair that too once a week.
Reduce the breakage of hair by giving head a good massage.
It is believed that making a plate is the best way to promote hiar growth.
Reduce the application of heating appliances on hair as soon as possible.
Maintain a good healthy diet to give nutrients to hair as well.
Satin or silk pillows are best for reducing hairfall as they reduce the friction of hair.
