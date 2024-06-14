Korean haircare methods for avoiding splitends

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 14, 2024

Using shampoos with no chemicals or less chemicals is advised.

Not forgetting conditioner's application is also important.

By using mild water one can rinse their hair easily.

Try to maintain some distance from electrical appliances like a curling iron.

Do not make the mistake of tying your hair tightly everyday.

If possible, use a silk or satin pillow cover to avoid friction of hair.

Masks are really good and makes your hair stronger and avoids splitends.

Hair serums are good too apply to reduce the fizziness in a few minutes.

