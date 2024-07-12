Korean haircare professionals opt for these haircare tips

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2024

Try to keep your hair open if they are wet and don't wrap them in a towel.

Masks made at home with egg, curd, aloe vera are super effective to strengthen your hair.

Regular head massages makes your hair grow faster due to an increase in the flow of blood circulation.

Put oil regularly in order to get long hair.

Whenever you wash your hair make sure its with mild warm water.

After shampoo it is essential to apply conditioners as well.

Electrical tools like hair straightener should be used very less.

Try to avoid hairstyles which requires a lot of twisting of hair.

