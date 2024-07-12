Korean haircare professionals opt for these haircare tips
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 12, 2024
Try to keep your hair open if they are wet and don't wrap them in a towel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Masks made at home with egg, curd, aloe vera are super effective to strengthen your hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Regular head massages makes your hair grow faster due to an increase in the flow of blood circulation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Put oil regularly in order to get long hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Whenever you wash your hair make sure its with mild warm water.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
After shampoo it is essential to apply conditioners as well.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Electrical tools like hair straightener should be used very less.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to avoid hairstyles which requires a lot of twisting of hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The best Korean skincare regimen for adults till now
Find Out More