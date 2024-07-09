Korean haircare remedies at home to grow thick hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
Simply wash your hair with a shampoo that is light and made with natural products.
Never forget to use mild water for rinsing your hair.
Conditioners are best and should be applied for frizz free hair.
A little scalp massage goes a long way as it helps in blood circulation which promotes hair growth.
Oiling should be a part of your hiarcare routine.
Regular bleaching of hair is dangerous and might cause hairfall.
Do not wrap your hiar in a harsh towel for a long period of time.
Soft pillows with silk covers are good for hair.
