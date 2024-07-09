Korean haircare remedies at home to grow thick hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 09, 2024

Simply wash your hair with a shampoo that is light and made with natural products.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never forget to use mild water for rinsing your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Conditioners are best and should be applied for frizz free hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A little scalp massage goes a long way as it helps in blood circulation which promotes hair growth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oiling should be a part of your hiarcare routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Regular bleaching of hair is dangerous and might cause hairfall.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Do not wrap your hiar in a harsh towel for a long period of time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Soft pillows with silk covers are good for hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Why Korean skincare is popular in India?

 

 Find Out More