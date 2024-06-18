Korean haircare remedies for faster hair growth
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 18, 2024
Some people only prefer using a mild shampoo to wash their hair. But that's not it.
You should also use a mild conditioner in order to make your haor soft and bouncy.
Wash your hair with luke warm water always.
Head massages are essential as they can help in hair growth.
Rubbing your hair with a rough towel can be harmful and one shouldn't do it.
These people don't put oil in their scalp but its important to use oil.
Do not use harmful colours or dyes for hair.
You can give strength to your roots by using serum.
