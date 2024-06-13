Korean haircare tips to get long, healthy hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 13, 2024

Make it a routine to regularly wash your hair with mild wtaer.

Don't over keep your hair wrapped with a towel.

Use hair brushes that have soft bristles.

Pillows that have soft pillow covers like that of satin or silk which will reduce hairfall.

Don't rub your wet hair too much with a harsh towel.

Massage your head to improve the blood flow.

Tying your hair tightly can cause them to fall.

Your hair gets damaged whenever you apply any heating electric device.

