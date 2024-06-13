Korean haircare tips to get long, healthy hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 13, 2024
Make it a routine to regularly wash your hair with mild wtaer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don't over keep your hair wrapped with a towel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use hair brushes that have soft bristles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pillows that have soft pillow covers like that of satin or silk which will reduce hairfall.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don't rub your wet hair too much with a harsh towel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Massage your head to improve the blood flow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tying your hair tightly can cause them to fall.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Your hair gets damaged whenever you apply any heating electric device.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean beauty rules that are popular in Korea
Find Out More