Korean haircare tips to stop hairfall actively
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Regular hairwash session is a must to keep your hair sweat free and dirt free.
You should always apply a conditioner after using a shampoo.
Wash your scalp with luke warm water which has the perfect temperature for your hair cuticles.
Head massages are said to improve the blood flow which allows faster hair growth.
Applying oil once a week could make your hair strong.
You should get regular hiarcuts so that the damaged hair could get removed.
Using a hair mask once a week makes your hair soft and stronger.
You should avoid the application of electric tools as much as you can.
Thanks For Reading!
