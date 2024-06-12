Korean haircare to follow from Monday to Sunday
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jun 12, 2024
Use mild shampoos according to your hair type.
Chemical free conditioners are advised to be applied on hair after shampoo.
Give a head massage while bathing in order to circulate blood flow.
Rinse your hair with luke warm water.
Never try to comb your hair when they are wet as they very weak at that point.
Try to keep your hair open or tie them loosely so the roots don't get pulled.
Electric appliances like blow dryers should be avoided.
People put hair serum in their scalp to promote a healthy hair growth.
Thanks For Reading!
