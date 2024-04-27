Korean haircare to make your hair silky and smooth
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 27, 2024
Regular shampooing has more advantages for the condition and look of your hair.
Rinsing your hair with lukewarm water after shampooing provides the best cleanliness.
Apply conditioner to your hair to create a velvety barrier. This makes your hair softer.
Massage your scalp and keep your hormones balanced for overall healthy hair.
Introduce a once-weekly hair oiling regimen to provide your scalp with relief and nourishment.
It's important to use hair style products gently and thoughtfully to prevent damaging your hair or yourself.
Choose hairstyles that are comfy for you rather than ones that damage your hair.
Regularly applying hair masks will assist in minimizing hair loss.
