Korean haircare tricks that are 10 / 10
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 04, 2024
Your hairwash sessions should be relaxing and should be done with a mild shampoo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Conditioners are important to give a silky smooth look to your hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to take a shower in luke warm water as that is ideal for scalps.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Applying hair mask once a week makes youe hair stronger from the roots.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Head massage while taking a shower can help in blood circulation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leave your hair open sometimes as tight hair can cause hiarfall.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to avoid using chemical and unnatrual hair colours as they can damage the texture of the hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Go for regular haircuts to avoid splitends and increase hair growth.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean beauty rituals followed by actresses
Find Out More