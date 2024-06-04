Korean haircare tricks that are 10 / 10

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 04, 2024

Your hairwash sessions should be relaxing and should be done with a mild shampoo.

Conditioners are important to give a silky smooth look to your hair.

Try to take a shower in luke warm water as that is ideal for scalps.

Applying hair mask once a week makes youe hair stronger from the roots.

Head massage while taking a shower can help in blood circulation.

Leave your hair open sometimes as tight hair can cause hiarfall.

Try to avoid using chemical and unnatrual hair colours as they can damage the texture of the hair.

Go for regular haircuts to avoid splitends and increase hair growth.

