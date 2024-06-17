Korean hidden techniques for long, strong hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

Having a mild regular shampoo is a must.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Combine it with a conditioner to get bet results.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Head massages can be a good way to help blood circulate in the scalp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keep your hair open or tie them loosely so you don't pull the roots too much.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hair appliances like straighteners can be very harmful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a soft pillow with soft cover to reduce friction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't use a harsh towel to cover your wet hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using hair dryer can destroy your hair's natural texture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 webseries with epic twist on OTT

 

 Find Out More