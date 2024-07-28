Korean skincare 101 beauty tips for women
Vridhi Soodhan
| Jul 28, 2024
Using two different cleansers for washing face is a must in Korean skincare routine.
Clean your face by scrubbing regularly.
Make sure to remove the make up before you sleep to allow the skin to breathe freely.
Under eye night creams are important for dark circles and pigmentations under eyes.
One should also include taking care of their lips under the Korean skincare routine.
Maintaining a good balanced diet that is healthy with all the important nutrients is essential for natural glow.
Application of toners and serums could be wonderful for your skin.
People in korea also opt for snail massages to get smooth skin.
Thanks For Reading!
