Korean skincare and its different layers for beginners
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 12, 2024
The very first rule is to double cleanse your face always.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Then you can start by cleaning the deep pores of the skin by exfoliation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toners that are rich in nutrients are supposed to tighten your pores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Next apply a thick layer of moisturizer to stay hydrated externally.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SPF is the last layer to apply without forgetting or skipping it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One should take care of their skin by regularly giving it a facial massage for good flow of blood circulation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Always remove your makeup before sleeping at night.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
These under eye facemasks are beneficial when it comes to wrinkles and de-puffing eyes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 underrated movies and web series to watch for free on MX Player
Find Out More