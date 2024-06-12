Korean skincare and its different layers for beginners

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 12, 2024

The very first rule is to double cleanse your face always.

Then you can start by cleaning the deep pores of the skin by exfoliation.

Toners that are rich in nutrients are supposed to tighten your pores.

Next apply a thick layer of moisturizer to stay hydrated externally.

SPF is the last layer to apply without forgetting or skipping it.

One should take care of their skin by regularly giving it a facial massage for good flow of blood circulation.

Always remove your makeup before sleeping at night.

These under eye facemasks are beneficial when it comes to wrinkles and de-puffing eyes.

