Korean skincare and secret rules to follow for glowing skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2024

Use double cleansers to wash your face daily.

Once a week exfoliating your skin with a scrub is nice,

Toners are super light and helps in make your skin look tight.

Face serums help in making the skin glow and keep it healthy.

Face masks application once a week is a nice way to remove the tan.

Putting moisturizers to keep all the previous products on the surface could be a good idea.

Never miss on SPF application as it is the ultimate savior

People also use Korean sheetmasks, undereye masks or blackheads removal masks to remove the extra dirt.

