Korean skincare basic steps to get flawless skin in a month
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 02, 2024
The first step to achieve a flawless skin is double cleansing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Get a radiant look by scrubbing your face once a week.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toners tend to make your open pores tight that helps in getting a solid even look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Serums are made for different types of skin which gives a smooth look on face.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Korean lipcare like using balms, oils, scrubs is trending.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A good moisturizer always saves the day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Undereye creams are emant to remove dark circles to give you a bright look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No step will be effective until you apply SPF after all the steps of skincare.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 love stories on OTT that can make an adult cry
Find Out More