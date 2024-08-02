Korean skincare basic steps to get flawless skin in a month

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 02, 2024

The first step to achieve a flawless skin is double cleansing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Get a radiant look by scrubbing your face once a week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toners tend to make your open pores tight that helps in getting a solid even look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Serums are made for different types of skin which gives a smooth look on face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean lipcare like using balms, oils, scrubs is trending.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A good moisturizer always saves the day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Undereye creams are emant to remove dark circles to give you a bright look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

No step will be effective until you apply SPF after all the steps of skincare.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 love stories on OTT that can make an adult cry

 

 Find Out More