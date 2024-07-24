Korean skincare could be the best natural treatment for acne

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2024

Avoid any make up product that causes excess of oil secretion on your skin.

Try natural products like aole vera or mild products from the market.

Without SPF your pimples and acne marks can burn in heat.

Maintaining a healthy diet is important and managing the portion amount too.

Tea tree oil serums works wonders for the acne scars.

Ligh toners can easily help you with your open pores.

Koreans love using sheetmask and you can also try to use it once a week to hydrate an nourish your skin.

Home made masks or acne masks from market can be applied once a week to reduce the effect of acne on skin.

