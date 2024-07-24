Korean skincare could be the best natural treatment for acne
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 24, 2024
Avoid any make up product that causes excess of oil secretion on your skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try natural products like aole vera or mild products from the market.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Without SPF your pimples and acne marks can burn in heat.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maintaining a healthy diet is important and managing the portion amount too.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tea tree oil serums works wonders for the acne scars.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ligh toners can easily help you with your open pores.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Koreans love using sheetmask and you can also try to use it once a week to hydrate an nourish your skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Home made masks or acne masks from market can be applied once a week to reduce the effect of acne on skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Anupamaa serial Top 7 upcoming twists: Anuj blames Anu for Aadhya's death
Find Out More