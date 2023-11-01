Korean skincare DIY routine that’ll make your skin look young
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 01, 2023
Korean skincare routine is becoming popular day by day as it's easy to do and it gives amazing results.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The very first step is to double cleanse your face. You can use an oil based and a foam based cleanser one after another to remove the dirt particles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Next tip which is often ignored is to massage your face whenever you get time to increase the blood circulation in the face.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koreans are extremely in love with sheet masks as they are light in weight and have hassle free usage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
If it suits your skin, there is nothing like a steam massage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Taking care of your lips is as important as moisturizing your face. The right lip balm can give you a young look.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Koreans love to pamper their skin and hence, use a different cream to apply under their eyes to avoid puffy eyes.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paying extra attention to the basic steps is very important and hence, it is advised to drink plenty of water throughout the day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mahabharata: Why did Arjuna want to kill his own brother Yudhishthir?
Find Out More