Korean skincare facepacks to make your skin glow

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 17, 2024

Brown sugar with coconut oil: Gently exfoliate for radiant skin.

Cucumber and aloe vera: Calm and lessen puffiness.

Green Tea & Lemon: Use this combination to detoxify and brighten.

Avocado & Honey: Use this nourishing mask to hydrate well.

Papaya Enzyme: Papaya promotes cell renewal and exfoliation.

Blend together oatmeal and banana to create a nutritious and brightening mask.

Turmeric & Milk: To soothe and balance out skin tone, blend turmeric with milk.

Honey and Yogurt: Combine honey and yogurt to provide light exfoliation and hydration.

