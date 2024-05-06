Korean skincare facts that will blow your mind

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2024

To develop your own double wash routine, experiment with different facial cleansers on a daily basis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliate to get rid of debris and dead skin cells, leaving your skin feeling refreshed and restored.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliation: Removes dead skin cells gently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face serums help maintain a glossy finish and accentuate your inherent beauty.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use masks or creams made especially to treat under-eye circles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use the right moisturizer for the maximum level of hydration.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prioritize daily SPF protection for skin that is safe from the sun.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Using a mask once a week will improve your regimen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Undekhi and 8 other Sony Liv originals to stream now

 

 Find Out More