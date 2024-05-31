Korean skincare for day to day routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

Double cleansing your face is said to remove the harsh oils and dirt from your skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliation is the next step which will remove the dead skin cells and give a bright look to the face.

To depuff your eyes you can easily try an undereye sheet mask which works wonders for your skin.

Using a face mask once a week is a good way of adding something extra to the skincare routine.

Toners have said to be helpful in the closing of the open pores.

Using the right moisturizer becomes very important for your skin type.

SPF is a mandatory thing without which your skincare is incomplete.

Today's people are in love with facial serums as they provide a smooth and even looking skin in minutes.

