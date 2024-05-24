Korean skincare for every Indian girl
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 24, 2024
Keep yourself hydrated to get a natural glow in all the seasons.
Make sure to double cleanse your face while bathing to remove excessive oil.
Sheet masks or peel off masks are good to remove the dirt from the root.
Scrubs are strong and can be used once a week.
Never leave home without applying a layer of SPF.
Face serums are delicate and essential to tighten the pores.
A thick layer of face cream also known as moisturizer is mandatory.
Eye cream for dark circles and wrinkles is really helpful.
