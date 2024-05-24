Korean skincare for every Indian girl

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

Keep yourself hydrated to get a natural glow in all the seasons.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Make sure to double cleanse your face while bathing to remove excessive oil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sheet masks or peel off masks are good to remove the dirt from the root.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scrubs are strong and can be used once a week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never leave home without applying a layer of SPF.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face serums are delicate and essential to tighten the pores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A thick layer of face cream also known as moisturizer is mandatory.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eye cream for dark circles and wrinkles is really helpful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

