Korean skincare for working women
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Double cleanse your face to remove the dirt and oil.
Now exfoliate which takes only a minute to cleanse the skin deeply.
Every woman must have a toner for their open pores.
Rich with nutrients serums are very much trendy and should be applied.
Take a coin size drop of moisturizer and apply it on your skin.
Do not avoid or skip the step of applying sunscreen on your face.
If you want to fight wrinkles then apply an eyecream at night.
Ko0rean sheet masks can do magic for your skin and can give you an instant glow for your office meetings.
