Korean skincare guide 101 for beginners

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2024

Start your skincare with the first step of double cleansing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next comes the easy step, exfoliating the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Simply applying the toners can make your skin soft.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Serums according to your skin type can lead to good skin results.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Keep your skin healthy and young by the gift of Korean sheet masks as they are super trendy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Be it any weather, use a face cream or a moisturizer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is important to follow this main step, that is, to apply SPF daily on a regular basis.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Always try to remove make up before sleeping and then you will wake up with a soft and fresh looking skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Fly Me To The Moon, best space themed movies streaming online

 

 Find Out More