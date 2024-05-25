Korean skincare hacks everybody should know

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 25, 2024

No skincare routine should start without double cleansing.

To remove the deep hidden dirt particles, scrub around your neck and face really nicely.

Facial exercises and massages are best for blood regulation.

One should always have a small toner with them to close the pores which got opened up after scubbing.

Earlier it was said, that by putting Ghee/ Sarson oil, one can heal any skin cut.

SPF should be the main step that you can not skip while maintaining the skincare routine.

Moisturizers also benefit in keeping your skin soft and protected.

Usually very few people use serums, but once you start using it, there is no going back as it makes your skin naturally glow.

