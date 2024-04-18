Korean skincare hacks for spotless skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
Use two distinct face cleansers each day to begin a double cleansing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
To get rid of dead skin cells and grime, exfoliate.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
To tighten pores, use toner. Never miss this step in your skincare.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For further benefits, use face serums. They help in getting a natural and long lasting glow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For hydration, liberally moisturize. Choosing a right moisturizer is important.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For sun protection, always use SPF. Keep it handy when you go out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For extra moisture and shine, apply masks once a week.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Should the under-eye area require it, think about using eye creams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 pictures of Sara Tendulkar flaunting her cute smile will make you fall for her
Find Out More