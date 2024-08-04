Korean skincare is always to the rescue for a dry skin
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 04, 2024
Start by using double cleansers to remove the dirt.
Use a light scrub to clean your face.
Toners are important as they can tighten the open pores.
A soothing serum for skin can give an extra layer of moisture and shine to face.
A thick layer of moisturizer should be applied by the people who have a dry skin.
SPF can not be avoided, specially if you a dry skin.
Korean sheetmasks give natural moistyre to skin.
Sometimes using homemade facepacks like that of honey and aloevera could be useful.
