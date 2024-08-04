Korean skincare is always to the rescue for a dry skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2024

Start by using double cleansers to remove the dirt.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use a light scrub to clean your face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toners are important as they can tighten the open pores.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A soothing serum for skin can give an extra layer of moisture and shine to face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A thick layer of moisturizer should be applied by the people who have a dry skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SPF can not be avoided, specially if you a dry skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Korean sheetmasks give natural moistyre to skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sometimes using homemade facepacks like that of honey and aloevera could be useful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 action-drama films on OTT for a thrilling weekend

 

 Find Out More