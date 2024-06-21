Korean skincare is best for Indians and here is why
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
Washing your face with double cleansers is the first step.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scrubbing your face helps your skin exfoliate which is beneficial for the skin for the further process.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indians prefer toners as they are light and easy adaptable to the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian skin also accepts serums and let it act beautifully on the skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A good thick layer of face cream or moisturizer should be applied to cover the face.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
People also use eye cream for treating their undereyes and the darkness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SPF is very important and we Indians need it to protect our skin from tanning.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Face sheet masks helps our skin to keep cool in summers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt: Top 7 actresses who promoted their film with baby bump
Find Out More