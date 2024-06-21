Korean skincare is best for Indians and here is why

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2024

Washing your face with double cleansers is the first step.

Scrubbing your face helps your skin exfoliate which is beneficial for the skin for the further process.

Indians prefer toners as they are light and easy adaptable to the skin.

Indian skin also accepts serums and let it act beautifully on the skin.

A good thick layer of face cream or moisturizer should be applied to cover the face.

People also use eye cream for treating their undereyes and the darkness.

SPF is very important and we Indians need it to protect our skin from tanning.

Face sheet masks helps our skin to keep cool in summers.

