Korean skincare is incomplete without these steps
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 26, 2024
Double cleansing is the very first and the most relevant step in the Kofrean skincare routine.
Facial massages by tools and hands are perfect to get the desired jawline.
Korean sheetmasks are skin friendly and can be used once a week.
Taking care of your lips by applying scrub is another important step of the skincare routine.
People forget using toners and never buy these products. But they are important to close the open pores of the skin.
Face serums provide us with nutrients and minerals which makes our skin healthy.
A good quality of moisturizer is equally important as any other product.
If you apply make up then make sure you remove it before sleeping.
