Korean skincare regimen for everyday
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 07, 2024
Start your day by double cleansing your face with a moisturizer.
After that its time for the process of exfoliation. Scrub away all the dirt.
Face toners work like magic on the skin, therefore, apply them to soothe your pores.
Choose a nutrient rich serum for your face and apply that next.
A very thick layer of moisturizer is what comes next, without which there is no point of applying the previous products.
No matter whether you are at home or out somewhere, always use SPF for your skin.
Sheetmasks are a good option if you want to pamper your skin once a week.
A cream which helps in fighting with wrinkles and dark circles could be applied at the last if required.
