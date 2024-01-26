Korean skincare regimen for super soft skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2024
The value of a gentle cleanser cannot be overstated. It is recommended that you use a foam or low-pH cleanser.
Frequent exfoliation removes dead skin cells, resulting in a more radiant complexion. A tiny exfoliator should be applied once or twice a week.
Apply facial essences: Face essences, which significantly enhance your skincare regimen, are a K-beauty jewel that should not be confused with face serums or tones.
Using a sleeping mask that promotes skin restoration and deep hydration each night can help you wake up with more refreshed-looking skin.
Not only is a weekly sheet mask great for your skin, but it's also a great way to relax.
Irrespective of the external weather, K-beauty requires sun protection. You cannot ignore it or cut corners with it.
If you're worried about dark circles or fine lines beneath your eyes, use an eye cream or serum.
For a more natural glow around your lips, use lip scrubs that are mild enough for your skin type.
