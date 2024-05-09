Korean skincare routine and its benefits

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024

First step is double cleanse. This will remove all the oiliness from your face.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next step is exfoliation. This will remove the deeply settled dirt particles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After that one should apply a tonner in order to bring the pores closers to one another.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face serums are becoming popular day by day because of its soothing effects.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face creams act as protective blanket for the previously used products and helps them to stay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SPF is mandatory to apply, no matter whether you are stepping out or not.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you want you can go for wrinkle fighting creams for the region around your eyes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Face sheetmasks are super cool to use. They provide an extra dose of moisture to the skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 intense Turkish crime thrillers on Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More