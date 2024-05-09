Korean skincare routine and its benefits
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 09, 2024
First step is double cleanse. This will remove all the oiliness from your face.
Next step is exfoliation. This will remove the deeply settled dirt particles.
After that one should apply a tonner in order to bring the pores closers to one another.
Face serums are becoming popular day by day because of its soothing effects.
Face creams act as protective blanket for the previously used products and helps them to stay.
SPF is mandatory to apply, no matter whether you are stepping out or not.
If you want you can go for wrinkle fighting creams for the region around your eyes.
Face sheetmasks are super cool to use. They provide an extra dose of moisture to the skin.
