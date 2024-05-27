Korean skincare routine step by step
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 27, 2024
The very first step would be washing your face or basically double cleansing.
Face scrubbing is the next step to remove deeper hidden extra oils.
One should not avoid the step of using toner on skin as it helps with open pores.
Face serums are essential as they correct the pigmentation of skin.
Face creams or moisturizers should be applied to keep the previously products intact in the skin.
SPF for everyday use should be your go to buddy after all the steps are done for the skincare.
Korean sheetmasks can be used once or two times per week to get a natural glow.
Face masks that go with your skin are suggested once a week to detan your skin.
