Korean skincare routine suitable for all age groups
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 20, 2024
For everybody, double cleansing is the first step to start with.
Scrubbing or exfoliating is good and for this, a soft/mild exfoliator should be used.
Toners can be effective if used daily.
Korean sheetmasks are gaining a lot of love in India.
Anybody can apply it to get a natural glow instantly.
Taking care of undereyes is important, and hence, you can opt for an undereye mask.
One sjould always use moisturizers according to your skin type.
SPF is the product that completes your skincare routine. With no SPF your skin can get tanned.
