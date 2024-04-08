Korean skincare routine that is perfect for a smooth, soft skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

To reveal the full brightness of your skin, incorporate the double cleanse into your Korean skincare routine.

Exfoliating your skin removes more oil and pollutants, reviving it and preventing aging symptoms.

To maximize the benefits of your skincare regimen, choose a toner that is an ideal match for your skin tone.

Choose a serum designed to meet the unique needs of your skin type for a radiant complexion.

Use a lot of moisturizer to get silky-smooth skin and deep hydration daily. It's a must.

To protect your skin from UV damage, use SPF as your last line of defense.

Use an eye care moisturizer specifically designed to combat indications of aging around the eyes.

Every week, treat your skin to a high-quality sheet mask that will revive and nurture it.

