Korean skincare routine that will give visible effects
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 15, 2024
The first step should be a double cleanse. Do it daily with two different face wash.
The following stage in assisting with the removal of filth is to scrub or exfoliate your skin.
Toners are usually applied after and help to tighten pores. Choose wisely.
Face serums are critically vital, even though they are sometimes disregarded in skin care procedures. They might even impart a natural glow to your skin.
Put a thick layer of moisturizer or face lotion on your skin to make it more hydrated.
You may also apply a homemade or normal mask once a week to nourish your skin with the perfect amount of moisture and brightness.
Your skin will finally be protected from the sun's harmful rays when you use SPF.
Additionally, some people may utilize anti-aging eye therapies such as eye serums or eye lotions.
