Korean skincare routine to look young
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024
Start by double cleansing to achieve Korean-like smooth skin.
Exfoliate to get rid of extra oil and dirt. It's an important step for your skincare.
Make sure you use the right toner for your skin type.
To repair and nourish your skin, use an appropriate serum.
Apply thick layers of moisturizer to hydrate and nourish.
Use an under-eye cream that tackles wrinkles, dark circles, and other issues to make eye care a priority.
Whether you use it in the morning or the evening, put SPF at last in your skincare routine.
For weekly natural radiance, apply a sheet mask. This will help you achieve a younger look.
