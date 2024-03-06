Korean skincare routine which gives visible results
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024
For best results, make sure you use thorough cleaning techniques to remove any residue.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To successfully eliminate dead skin cells, exfoliate once a week, and make sure not to skip this step.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use a toner every day to help tighten pores after exfoliating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For a more radiant and youthful-looking complexion, incorporate serum into your everyday regimen.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To stay hydrated, choose the right moisturizer for your skin type. This is an important step in your routine which should not be skipped.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To protect your skin from damaging UV rays, apply sunscreen every day after moisturizing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For extra advantages, try applying a Korean sheet mask once a week to your skincare routine.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
To keep your eyes wrinkle-free and young-looking, apply eye cream every day.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor's net worth, most expensive possession and more
Find Out More