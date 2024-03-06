Korean skincare routine which gives visible results

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 06, 2024

For best results, make sure you use thorough cleaning techniques to remove any residue.

To successfully eliminate dead skin cells, exfoliate once a week, and make sure not to skip this step.

Use a toner every day to help tighten pores after exfoliating.

For a more radiant and youthful-looking complexion, incorporate serum into your everyday regimen.

To stay hydrated, choose the right moisturizer for your skin type. This is an important step in your routine which should not be skipped.

To protect your skin from damaging UV rays, apply sunscreen every day after moisturizing.

For extra advantages, try applying a Korean sheet mask once a week to your skincare routine.

To keep your eyes wrinkle-free and young-looking, apply eye cream every day.

