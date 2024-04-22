Korean skincare rules for every teenager

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Employing two distinct face cleansers every day can help you establish a double cleansing regimen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Remove dirt and dead skin cells from your skin by exfoliating it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toner can be used to tighten pores. Don't forget to finish this skincare step.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For extra benefits, apply face serums. They help provide a natural look that is dazzling and long-lasting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you want to hydrate well, use a lot of moisturizer. It's crucial to choose the right moisturizer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

For sun protection, SPF should always be applied. Carry it with you when you go out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Apply masks once a week to bring additional shine and moisture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Consider using eye creams or undereye bags if the region under your eyes requires it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 Korean dramas on Netflix that are based on true stories

 

 Find Out More