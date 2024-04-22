Korean skincare rules for every teenager
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 22, 2024
Employing two distinct face cleansers every day can help you establish a double cleansing regimen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Remove dirt and dead skin cells from your skin by exfoliating it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toner can be used to tighten pores. Don't forget to finish this skincare step.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For extra benefits, apply face serums. They help provide a natural look that is dazzling and long-lasting.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If you want to hydrate well, use a lot of moisturizer. It's crucial to choose the right moisturizer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For sun protection, SPF should always be applied. Carry it with you when you go out.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply masks once a week to bring additional shine and moisture.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Consider using eye creams or undereye bags if the region under your eyes requires it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 Korean dramas on Netflix that are based on true stories
Find Out More