Korean skincare secrets revealed by experts

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2024

Double cleansers can be beneficial for your skin.

Scrubbing can also help in removing the tan.

Use toners to deal with the open pores as they help in skin tightening.

Face serums are always appreciated by the skin as they make it even tone.

Korean sheetmasks are loved by majority of the people for its benefits.

Using a cream suitable to your skin type is essential.

Applying SPF is an important step here. Do not leave the house without using SPF.

Sometimes opting for a home made mask is also acceptable to cool down skin.

