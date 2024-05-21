Korean skincare secrets revealed by experts
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 21, 2024
To double cleanse, use two different face washes each day.
To get rid of debris and dead skin cells, exfoliate your skin.
Toners stimulate skin and tighten pores. They are getting very popular.
For the best possible moisture, use a moisturizer.
Make sure you use SPF protection on a daily basis.
For optimal skin care outcomes, apply a mask once a week.
You can use certain lotions or eye masks to treat under-eye circles.
Apply face serums to attain a gorgeous complexion.
