Korean skincare secrets very less people know of
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 07, 2024
Use comprehensive cleaning methods to get rid of any residue for the best results.
Exfoliate once a week, and remember not to skip this step, for effective removal of dead skin cells.
Every day, after exfoliating, use a toner to help tighten the pores in your skin.
Try using serum as part of your daily routine for a more youthful-looking, glowing complexion.
The correct moisturizer for your skin type will help you keep hydrated. You shouldn't omit this crucial phase in your routine.
Use sunscreen after hydrating your skin every day to shield it from harmful UV radiation.
Add a weekly Korean sheet mask to your skincare routine for additional benefits.
Use eye cream daily to maintain the appearance of youthful, wrinkle-free eyes.
