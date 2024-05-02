Korean skincare steps approved by Indian ladies

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2024

Make sure to start the routine by double cleansing your face with 2 different facewash.

Exfoliation in the second step which needs your full attention. Use a light scrub for exfoliation.

Toners are generally light weight and soothing for our skin.

Use the right kind of serum for your skin. It will make you glow naturally.

Face creams are the best when it comes to giving moisture to the skin.

SPF at last is the ultimate rule! Without SPF its pointless to head out of your house.

To treat the problem of pigmentation, dark circles and wrinkles use under eye cream or mask.

Applying sheetmasks once a week is beneficial for the skin.

