Korean skincare steps that are always in trend

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2024

Accept the double cleanse as part of the Korean skincare routine to bring out the best in your skin.

Exfoliation removes extra oil and pollutants from your skin, rejuvenating it and preventing aging.

Choose a toner that is the ideal shade for your skin tone to maximize the benefits of your skincare regimen.

Choose a serum based on the specific requirements of your skin type to attain a glowing complexion.

Every week, treat your skin to a sumptuous sheet mask for nourishment and renewal.

Use a specialized eye care lotion to combat the indications of aging around the eyes.

Use a lot of moisturizer to get silky-smooth skin and deep hydration.

Use SPF as the last line of defense to prevent sun damage to your skin.

