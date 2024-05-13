Korean skincare steps that are for daily basis
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 13, 2024
Make a habit of double cleansing your face daily.
Once a week exfoliation is beneficial as it will remove the deeper hidden dust particles from the skin.
Toners are a good way to keep your skin tight and healthy at the same time.
You can not skip the step of applying serums afters toners, it will give a soothing effect to your skin.
Put a good amount of layer of any moisturizer that suits your skin.
Sunscreen is important, that too the one with higher SPF value.
Undereye creams are generally very useful in terms of treating dark circles and fine lines.
Koreans are in love with sheetmasks and apply every now and then.
Thanks For Reading!
