Korean skincare steps which should be your daily routine

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

For a beautiful, Korean-inspired experience, double wash your skin at the beginning of your skincare regimen.

Skin looks younger when exfoliation is used to enhance routine and remove excess oil and impurities.

For optimal effects, select a toner that exactly matches the tone of your skin on your body.

Your skin will look more radiant and full of vitality if you use a serum that has been carefully chosen.

For deeply moisturizing and silky skin, use an abundance of moisturizer.

Towards the end of the day as well, apply SPF as a protective layer to finally get sun protection. from the evening rays

Use an eye care cream to help prevent wrinkles, aging, and other defects around the eyes.

Use a beautiful, youthful-looking sheet mask as part of your weekly self-care routine to revitalize your complexion.

