Korean skincare techniques to take care of a dry skin
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 12, 2024
Double cleansing: Use an oil-based cleanser first to get rid of pollutants and makeup, then use a mild foamy or cream cleanser afterwards.
Weekly exfoliation: To eliminate dead skin cells and improve the absorption of moisturizing products, gently exfoliate the skin once or twice a week.
Hydrating toner: To restore moisture, use a hydrating toner or essence.
Skin-friendly, moisturizing serums: Use a moisturizing serum containing glycerin or hyaluronic acid to seal in moisture and give your skin a plump appearance.
Sunscreen: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher during the day to shield your skin from additional dryness and damage.
Nighttime sleeping mask: While you sleep, use a nourishing nighttime sleeping mask to deeply hydrate and restore dry skin.
Rich moisturizer: To achieve long-lasting hydration, use a rich moisturizer that is made with occlusive and emollient components.
Sheet masks: To thoroughly hydrate the skin, use hydrating sheet masks enhanced with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or ceramides.
