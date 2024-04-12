Korean skincare techniques to take care of a dry skin

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2024

Double cleansing: Use an oil-based cleanser first to get rid of pollutants and makeup, then use a mild foamy or cream cleanser afterwards.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Weekly exfoliation: To eliminate dead skin cells and improve the absorption of moisturizing products, gently exfoliate the skin once or twice a week.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hydrating toner: To restore moisture, use a hydrating toner or essence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Skin-friendly, moisturizing serums: Use a moisturizing serum containing glycerin or hyaluronic acid to seal in moisture and give your skin a plump appearance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunscreen: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher during the day to shield your skin from additional dryness and damage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nighttime sleeping mask: While you sleep, use a nourishing nighttime sleeping mask to deeply hydrate and restore dry skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rich moisturizer: To achieve long-lasting hydration, use a rich moisturizer that is made with occlusive and emollient components.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sheet masks: To thoroughly hydrate the skin, use hydrating sheet masks enhanced with hyaluronic acid, aloe vera, or ceramides.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 9 crime thriller films which still remain memorable

 

 Find Out More