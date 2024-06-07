Korean skincare that helps you stay young
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 07, 2024
Double cleansing will make your face look fresh and help you give a young look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Exfoliation with a face scrub is important and should be done once a week.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Toners are great for tightening the open pores of our skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Also, many people love using serums as well give an extra shine to their skin.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Face moisturizers are very essential and can not be skipped in this routine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Daily usage of a good SPF is mandatory.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Applying anti wrinkles cream at night will help you look much younger than your real age.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You can also try under eye sheet masks that helps you to depuff your swollen eyes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Bollywood actors who made it big without Godfather
Find Out More