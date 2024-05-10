Korean skincare that is 10/10

Vridhi Soodhan | May 10, 2024

Use two different face washes per day to double clean your face. Double cleansing is very popular.

Exfoliate your skin to remove dirt and dead skin cells.

Toners tighten pores and revitalize skin. Hence, find the right toner for your skin.

Use facial serums to achieve a beautiful complexion.

Apply a moisturizer for optimal hydration.

Make sure you wear SPF protection every single day.

To address under-eye circles, apply certain creams that deals with this.

Use a mask once a week for the best possible skincare results.

