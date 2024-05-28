Korean skincare that suits all skin types
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 28, 2024
Start your day on a fresh note with double cleansing.
Face scrubbing is to be followed next to remove extra oil.
Toners are naturally so light in weight and helps to close open pores.
Serums are rich in vitamins that the skin needs to stay healthy.
Make sure wherever you go you have SPF on you.
But before that, put a good thick layer of face cream.
To deal with wrinkles, use anti wrinkle creams at night.
Applying face masks sometimes can relax your skin and cool it down.
Thanks For Reading!
