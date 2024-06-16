Korean skincare to beat the heat

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 16, 2024

Having double cleansers can be useful to remove the dirt.

Scrubbing helps in clearing out the extra oil and dirt particles.

Tonners usually assist you with your open pores.

Thick moisturizers are a good way of creating a protective layer for your skin.

People who want to deal with wrinkles use a night eye cream.

SPF is a must in summers to keep yourself protected from the rays of the sun.

Serums are what makes your skin look naturally glowing.

Make sure to wipe off everything before going to sleep.

